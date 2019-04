Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department has on Friday predicted that Ramzan is likely to begin in Pakistan on May 07.

According to astronomical parameters, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Ramzan, 1440 AH on the evening of May 05, 2019 i.e. on 29th of Shaban, 1440 AH.

The new moon of Ramzan, 1440 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 03-45 PST on May 05, 2019.

According to climate record, the weather is expected fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.