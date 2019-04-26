Share:

LAHORE - A 29-member high-level Saudi delegation headed by Mayor of Medina Sharif and Deputy Minister Engineer Jassir Abdul Rehman Jassir called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi here on Thursday. Exchanging views with the delegation regarding matters of mutual interest and problems confronting the Muslim Ummah, Ch Parvez Elahi said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were like a strong mountain which could not be harmed by anyone. Stressing the need for unity of Muslim Ummah, the Speaker said Pakistan will continue playing its positive role in this regard. He further said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were jointly struggling for solution of problems confronting the Muslim Ummah and both countries were capable of foiling every conspiracy. He said that Muslim Ummah was on one page on the issue of elimination of terrorism. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s solidarity is linked with each other”, he said. On this occasion, the Speaker apprised the Saudi delegation of Punjab Assembly’s performance and historical aspect of the Assembly building.