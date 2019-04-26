Share:

Rawalpindi - A school boy was assaulted sexually allegedly by 3 persons in a deserted mansion on gunpoint, official sources said on Thursday.

The rapists also recorded the objectionable scenes of the school boy and blackmailed him, they said. On complaint of the victim, a case was registered against the accused with Police Station Cannt, they added.

Two accused were held by the investigators who obtained their physical remand from a court of law for further investigation, sources said.

According to sources, a teenager MH, hailing from Jhanda Cheechi, appeared before officials of PS Cannt and lodged a complaint stating that he went Saddar for shopping on 19/4/2019.

He added that his class fellow Fasih along with two other men Zeeshan and Hamza Lahori met him in a market from where they took him to an ice cream parlor where they had ice cream.

He alleged that the troika then put him in a car parked in a parking lot and attempted to assault him sexually. “I started making noise on which the troika gagged me by putting a piece of cloth into my mouth and drove me to an old mansion located at an unknown location,” he mentioned in the complaint.

He said that the troika sodomized him on gunpoint and recorded a video of the sinful act in their mobile phones. “The rapists later on blackmailed me,” he alleged. He requested police to file a case against the accused and to arrest them. Taking action, police filed a case under sections 377/292/367-A and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and held alleged two rapists who were identified as Zeeshan Lahori and Fasih.

The police investigators produced the accused before a magistrate and obtained their physical remand for further investigation, sources said.

A police officer told The Nation that police have been interrogating the case and making efforts to arrest the third accused. He added that police would also recover the pistol used in crime.

On the other hand, PS Cannt officials took a gang of fraudsters into custody on charges of blackmailing people while impersonating themselves as media men.

The culprits were identified as Dr Tariq alias Barga and Malik Abid of Lakhan.

According to sources, the management of an online TV channel approached Cannt police and lodged complaint against the gang members stating that Dr Tariq Barga was misusing name of their TV channel and attempting to open a bureau office in Saddar. The management told the police that the accused persons had no links with the TV channel. They appealed to the police to register a case against them. SHO PS Cannt assigned SI Ijaz Hussain the task to investigate the matter.