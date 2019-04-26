Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 291.78 points (0.80 percent) to close at 36,796.03 points. A total of 106,814,590 shares were traded yesterday, whereas the value of shares traded stood at Rs 4.217 billion. Out of 338 companies, share prices of 207 companies recorded increase while 108 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of PunjabXD with a volume of 11,264,000 and price per share of Rs 12.55, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 7,407,500 and price per share of Rs 1.02 and Lotte chemical with a volume of 6,460,000 and price per share of Rs 17.01. The top advancer was Philip Morris Pakistan with the increase of Rs 110.46 per share, closing at Rs 3099.98 while Faisal Spinning was runner up with the increase of Rs 12.39 per share, closing at Rs 267.29.