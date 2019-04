Share:

KARACHI (PR) The Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited, in meeting held on April 25, declared an operating profit of Rs456 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. Gross interest income recorded an increase of 32% whereas Fees, Commissions & Exchange earnings recorded an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Silkbank continues to maintain a high CASA ratio of 68% reflecting continued customer confidence driven by a high service quality delivery.