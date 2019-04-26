Share:

COLOMBO - Authorities in Sri Lanka have issued a nationwide alert as more people were arrested overnight in connection with the deadly Easter Sunday bombings that left 359 people dead.

In the capital, Colombo, authorities locked down the central bank and the road leading to the airport was shut briefly following a bomb scare on Thursday. Reporting from Colombo, Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi said the police have issued a countrywide alert for nine vehicles suspected to have been used in the Sunday bombings.

“The situation remains tense and security has been beefed up, with even naval and air force officers patrolling the streets,” she said. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Al Jazeera several road blocks had been set up throughout Colombo and suspicious vehicles and individuals were being searched.

“We will conduct raids inside private premises if necessary,” he said, asking for people to cooperate in the search operation. Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez, also reporting from Colombo, said there were intelligence warnings of potential further attacks and “the authorities don’t want to take too many risks”.

A police spokesman said there was an explosion, so far unexplained, in a town east of the capital but there were no casualties. It was not a controlled detonation like other blasts in recent days and was being investigated, he said. All Catholic churches in the country have been instructed to stay closed and suspend services until security improves. “On the advice of the security forces, we are keeping all churches closed,” a priest told a private news agency. Security has been beefed up for Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and for the Bishop’s House in Colombo, sources told Al Jazeera.

More people, including foreigners, were swept up for questioning overnight as domestic and international authorities probed deeper into the bombings, potentially the deadliest operation claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.

Police said on Thursday another 16 people were detained for questioning overnight, taking the number held since Sunday to at least 76.

A police statement said one of those detained was linked to a “terrorist organisation” but gave no other details. Al Jazeera’s Fernandez said there were widespread concerns over the state of emergency imposed in the country since the attacks.

“Detention of suspects can be done for three months without the usual legal process kicking in, with law enforcement agencies allowed to apply for its extension by up to a year,” she said. “Civil society activists and constitutional experts are concerned about the scope of the emergency regulations.”

A picture has slowly emerged of a group of nine well-educated, home-grown suicide bombers, including a woman, who carried out the attacks in the South Asian nation. Police say eight out of the nine suicide bombers have been identified.

However, authorities have also focused their investigations on international links to a domestic Muslim group, National Thowheed Jamath, believed to be behind the attacks.

ISIL, also known as ISIS, offered no firm information to back up its claim of responsibility. It released a video on Tuesday that showed eight men, all but one with their faces covered, standing under a black ISIS flag and declaring their loyalty to its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The man whose face could be seen has been identified as Mohamed Zahran, a preacher from the east of Sri Lanka known for his hardline views who officials believe was the attack’s mastermind.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday another of the bombers had lived in Australia with his wife and child on a student visa but left in 2013. Morrison did not identify the man, although his family has said his name was Abdul Latheef Mohamed Jameel.