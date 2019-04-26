Share:

LAHORE (PR) SNGPL declared its annual and first quarter accounts and recorded solid growth by posting highest ever annual after tax profit of Rs 11,121 million and EPS of Rs 17.54 for the year ended June 30, 2018. Profit after tax has increased by 29.10% as compared to previous FY 2016-17. Moreover, the company also declared extraordinary results for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2018 by announcing highest ever interim profit of Rs 2,596 million and EPS of Rs. 4.09 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. 1st quarter profit after tax has increased by 35.30% as compared to previous period. In view of these results, the Board of Directors declared Rs 5.55 per share final cash dividend for FY 2017-18, in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs. 1.5 per share and further declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Despite all the economic and financial challenges faced by the company, it has declared tremendous results.