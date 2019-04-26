Share:

KARACHI - Speakers at a daylong seminar held at the University of Karachi expressed that young people were the agents of change, and they were the only hope for building peace in communities.

They observed that nobody could deny the role of youth in the uplifting of social, political and economic development of any country.

The Department of Psychology, University of Karachi, organised the seminar on “Role of Youth in Peace Building, Seedling of Hope Never Dies” at Arts Auditorium, KU, on Thursday.

The speakers stressed the need for empowering youth to prevent extremism, maintain peace in Pakistan and to recognize the role of civil institutions in peace building. They discussed causes and strategies to empower and channelise the energy of youth so that they could play their role in developing a peaceful society.

They appreciated the role of mental health professional in peace building and flourishing youth and aimed to help in understanding and addressing the deep, underlying causes of conflict and unrest. The experts also discussed promoting peace building process by recognizing the power of youth.

Deputy Director, Federal Investigating Agency, Shehzad Haider, shared his experiences related to cybercrime with the audience. He said that misuse of technological revolution is a common phenomenon around the world. In Pakistan, youngsters particularly females are facing more difficulties and till to date, FIA Cybercrime Circle has received more complaints from them. Shahzad Haider, who has also served UN Peace Keeping Mission in Haiti and as Deputy Director Interpol, said that mobile devices and social media applications are like windows of your bedrooms, and only you give permission to others to seek into your personal and private life.

He advised young students to be careful while accepting any invite on social media and do not entertain every request on websites or on phone calls. He observed that there is a need to educate both male and female regarding the issue and cyber bullying, online harassment and other issues could only be eradicated from the society if the every individual play their part for this cause.

Another speaker, Asad Rezzvi, a motivational speaker and Chief Executive Officer of the Veritas Ventures, said that there are few leading world changing companies in the world which were actually unknown for everyone around 25 years ago but in record time they not only captured the whole market but their user have become very much addictive to them.

“The social media giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple know how to manipulate with masses mind. They have hired nerve-biology experts to design a system which eventually trapped users. As we have seen, people are nowadays spending more time on smart devices and social media and other applications rather meeting or seeing each others.”

He advised the students to give priority to their health and spend more times with family and friends and set a list of goals in life and work hard to achieve them. Asad believes that every person has energy inside them but it is up to them how they use it.

Asad Rezzvi, who has also worked with the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2016, said that keeping negative things away from our daily routine would allow positive things to come to us. He urged to enjoy others happiness and success as one like to have for himself or herself.

Dr Rubeena Kidwai, Consultant and Clinical Psychologist, said that there are around seven billion people in the world and all of them think and act differently. Through her presentation on psychosocial and wellbeing issues of Pakistani youth, mentioned that negative thoughts or feelings mostly overcome at a depressed person’s mind. However, she said that those who have strong willpower manage to rise above the situation as they have positive energy inside them.

The organizer and coordinator of the seminar and faculty member of Department of Psychology, KU, Dr Qudsia Tariq said that we have underestimate how influential today’s youth is. Pakistan is the sixth populous country in the world with more than 31 percent of young people aged between 15 and 29 years and for at least three next decades, our country would be continue to be a younger country.

She mentioned during last few years, social, political and geographical conflicts within and between neighboring countries made Pakistan youth more vulnerable and fragile.

She observed that they have the ability to project their voice to not a handful people in their community but to to every individual living across the globe. She mentioned that as per recent study, there are 1.3 billion youngsters between the age group of 15 to 24 years in the world and nearly one billion live in developing countries where conflict is more likely to have taken place.

Dr Farah Iqbal, the Chairperson, Department of Psychology, KU, said that we have to give all out support to our youth so that they could become more effective change-makers for the society. Some of the most successful interventions also find ways to leverage youth interests-arts, sports, media, informal learning and personal relationships-to teach peace building skills.

She shared that National Human Development Report (2017 launched by the United Nations Development Programme) gives Pakistan recommendations on three main issues that are so critical to youth development- education, employment and civic engagement. She said that while all these areas have been analyzed from a national context, they also have global relevance.

She said that feeling of belongings to the civil society make youth more responsible. She lauded that efforts of M.Phil students of the department under the supervision of Dr Qudsia Tariq for holding the event.