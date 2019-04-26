Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sri Lanka has not sought any formal assistance from Pakistani forensics experts regarding blasts took place in Colombo on Easter.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday said this while holding weekly media briefing here.

He said President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called their respective Sri Lankan counterparts and affirmed that the people and government of Pakistan stood by Sri Lankan people at this crucial juncture.

Dr Faisal said three Pakistani women sustained injuries in the blasts and Pakistani embassy in Colombo was making every effort to facilitate them and keeping in touch with their families.

To a question regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in Iran, he said the statement was referring to non-state actors using Pakistani soil under foreign influence to carry out activities in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan.

“Pakistan is attacked using soil of Iran and Afghanistan as in case of Kulbhushan Jadhav and local facilitators,” he added. He clarified that his statement regarding Dr Aafia had been reported ‘out of the context’.

FO says no firing range is being constructed in US embassy. Steps underway to bring Dr Aafia back

He said steps were underway to bring Dr Aafia back to home and the matter of her return was continuously being raised with Washington. “We are in touch with Dr Aafia and her family and will continue efforts to bring her back to Pakistan,” Dr Faisal said.

To another query, he said Pakistan’s stance regarding Dr Aafia and Dr Shakeel Afridi was the same as before and there was no change in it.

The spokesperson said suspension of Kashmir border trade was regrettable. It showed India’s non-serious attitude towards its relation with neighboring countries and regional peace, he added.

“Pakistan is committed to Kartarpur Corridor and awaiting for the next meeting with India in this regard,” he added. Dr Faisal said Pakistan was deeply concerned over plight of Kashmiris and incarceration of Hurriyet leaders. HE said Pakistan condemned the continued incarceration of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik despite his deteriorating health.

He said Indian atrocities were continuing in occupied Kashmir as Indian occupied forces in their latest acts of violence martyred two youth in Bijbehara.

Replying to another query, he said no firing range was being constructed in embassy of the United States (US) Islamabad. “Islamabad Police and the US embassy are cooperating for upgradation of Islamabad Capital Territory’s firing range facilities,” he added.

He said efforts to bring back Pakistani prisoners from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were underway and the nation would soon hear good news about it.

Meanwhile, embassy in Tripoli has advised Pakistani nationals living in Libya to relocate to safe places and avoid movement in conflict zones.

A statement issued here yesterday said Pakistani nationals living in Pakistan and abroad have already been advised to postpone traveling to Libya at this point.

The crisis management cell (CMC) and help desk are functioning in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and the embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli, respectively for assistance and information.