ISLAMABAD - Sixth National Tchoukball Championship for men & women was held at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. The final of men’s category was played between Punjab-A and Fata. Akbar Hussain Durrani, Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination was the chief guest, while Mohsin Jamil Baig, Chairman, Basit Shakeel Hashmi, President Pakistan Tchoukball Federation (PTBF) and other dignitaries were also present. Talking to The Nation on Thursday, PSB Director Media Azam Dar said an unpleasant incident took place amongst the players of Fata and spectators during the final moments of the final that was against the spirit of sportsmanship. “Whereas it was required to maintain discipline in the final match, which was witnessed by the dignitaries, it was the responsibility of the federation to avert the said unpleasant situation.” PSB advised the PTBF to initiate the disciplinarily proceedings against the culprits under the prescribed rules and regulations of the federation, failing which, the PSB will be constrained to disaffiliate the federation on this default. The PTBF has informed that the main reason of the incident between Fata and spectators was immoral dialectal.

The federation further informed that disciplinarily action has already been taken against the Fata men’s team and has been disqualified from the 6th National Tchoukball Championship-2019. The case will be placed before the next General Council meeting of the federation being held on Saturday, April 27 in Islamabad and the matter will be discussed.