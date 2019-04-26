Share:

KHAIRPUR - It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to plant a sapling at his/her home, locality, and workplace to cope with the climate changes current sudden climatic changes taking place at Khairpur district.

This was stated by speakers in a tree plantation ceremony held at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET) with the collaboration of Khairpur Youth Council here on Thursday.

Khairpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Iqbal Jundan and KCAET Principal Dr Ibrahim Keerio planted saplings on the occasion.

Addressing the college staff and students, Khairpur ADC Iqbal Jundan said that the college teachers, staffers and students should come forward to create awareness among the masses regarding importance of tree plantation. “For the purpose, they should hold seminars and advocacy meetings in their respective areas to educate farmers, notables and other segments of society regarding the benefits of planting saplings,” he added.

He said that more plantation nurseries should set up in villages and cities and on the embankments of canals to cope with extreme heat waves and other climatic hazards which impact agro-economy and livelihood of people in the district.

On the occasion, KCAET Principal Dr Ibrahim Keerio said that Pakistan, India, China, Middle East and other countries of the globe were facing severe climatic changes and planting more and more trees was the only viable strategy to cope with the changes in environment.

He said that Pakistan was facing impacts of environmental changes. He urged agriculture scholars to do more research on this topic to mitigate the losses due to climate change.

He said that tree plantation of local trees was the best option for increasing survival rate of birds, animals and other insects species which had been eliminated from rural areas and towns due to lack of forestation in the province. Khairpur district forest officer, representatives of educational institutes, and Khairpur Youth Council President office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Semester examination begins at

Sindh University

The semester examination in all 57 disciplines of University of Sindh started here on Thursday amid pleasant atmosphere. Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat paid a visit to Arts Faculty Building of the university where he inspected and observed the examination process. He reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the students including provision of cold drinking water.

Dr Burfat expressed satisfaction over the measures made for students by the deans and academic heads in their respective departments and institutes.

He went around classrooms of various departments including Sociology, Economics, Sindhi, Urdu, Arabic, International Relations, Public Administration, Criminology, Islamic Studies and Muslim History and inquired from the students about question papers, their preparation and facilities provided to them in a bid to resolve problems, if any; appreciating smooth, peaceful and hassle-free conduct of the tests. The students responded positively and expressed gratitude to him for providing them comfortable test atmosphere. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Burfat maintained that elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure transparent execution of papers adding that exceptionally-talented and hardworking students were being provided stipends and encouraged by his administration.

He said that he fully believed in building multiple youth capacities adding that the country cannot progress without educated and skilled youth and the university was trying to produce such manpower.

“This we do by offering equal opportunities to the students through a merit-based and transparent examination system at Sindh University”, he said and informed that more reforms will be introduced in the context with the semester examination in the days to come.