Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw the attention of government and the public to the problem of unemployment.

Unemployment is a social evil. It is a source of discontent, depression, and anxiety for the educated as well as the uneducated people. Corruption, crime, unrest, sin, and vices of all sorts prevail in the society where people are unemployed. In Pakistan, unemployment is at its highest peak. All professions are overcrowded. A graduate is not welcome in any office. There is no scope in the professions of medicine, engineering, law, and education. Hundreds of qualified youngsters are wandering in search of jobs. Thousands of laborers and workers are jobless in cities and villages.

Due to unemployment, youngsters are falling prey to violence, theft, terrorism, drug addiction, drug trafficking, and many other heinous crimes. Thus, a comprehension plan is required to combat unemployment. It is necessary for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

ANOSHA ARSHAD,

Karachi, April 4.