LAHORE (PR) Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers took out a large procession Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall, McLeod Road, Abbot Road, and held a large rally in support of their demands. They urged the federal and provincial government to check price hike of essential commodities and freeze price of essential items of daily use and bring to book hoarders, profiteers and black marketers.

They demanded to the Prime Minister and the provincial ministers to raise the wages and pensions of the government, semi government and WAPDA/electricity/Railway and other entities commensurate with the price hike and fix the minimum wages Rs.30000/- PM and Old Age Pension minimum Rs15000/- PM and adopt national economic self reliance policy. The procession was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the Union.