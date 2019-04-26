Share:

LAHORE - Delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) comprising representatives from WHO Headquarter Geneva and Regional Office EMRO, Cairo visited institute of Public Health on Thursday. The purpose of the visit was to assess dengue burden in Punjab. Dean IPH Dr Zarfishan Tahir briefed the delegation about all dengue related activities. She said that public health laboratory at IPH would cater the needs of assessing burden of different diseases in the entire province.

She sought technical assistance for capacity building of faculty and identification of gaps to improve disease reporting.