ISLAMABAD - Lucky Stars beat Al-Mulsim Club by 4 runs in highly entertaining and keenly-contested ICA Cup-2019 match played here at MArghazar cricket gorund Thursday. Batting first, Lucky Stars posted massive 206-3 wickets in 20 overs. Naseerullah made 91 while Nazir made 61. Al-Muslim came close to pulling off sensational victory but they fell short by just 4 runs as they made 202-6 in allotted overs. Aun Abbas made 67 while Malik Tariq made 42. Rohan and Hammad shared two wickets each. In another match, mighty Islamabad Gymkhana thrashed sorry Margalla Club by 7 wickets. Batting first, Margalla Club were bowled out for 147 in 18.4 overs. Khizer made 38 and Adil 33. Sohaib Nasir captured 3-17 and Khurram 3-21. Islamabad Gymkhana reached home in 15.2 overs losing 3 wickets. Azan Tariq made 60, Asad Ali 43 and Khurram remained unbeaten on 35.