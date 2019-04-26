Share:

ISLAMABAD - The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik , has said that concocted cases and prolonged detentions cannot break his resolve and he will keep striving for Kashmir freedom till his last breath.

According to Kashmir Media Service , a JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar after Yasin Malik was presented before a special court of India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi said that party Chairman was shifted back to Tihar Jail after court hearing.

“The JKLF Chairman was arbitrarily shifted to Delhi from Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, on April 9 where he was lodged under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him on March 7th, 2019.The NIA arrested him on the same day in a politically motivated and concocted case of 2017 in which more than dozen Kashmiri leaders are already languishing in Tihar Jail,” he added.

The spokesman said that the JKLF Chairman refused to budge before the NIA bullying and obnoxious attitude and started a hunger strike against it.

He said that “after many days when his health deteriorated he was secretly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi. He was kept in a dilapidated room, handcuffed wherein authorities tried to force him to end his hunger strike but failed to do so.”

He said that the party Chairman finally called off his protest hunger strike after 12 days and was shifted to Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, in a message, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that freedom movements and freedom fighters do not fear concocted cases and frivolous charges.

These tactics have always failed and are bound to fail in future too, he said.

“Unity of Kashmiris under Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and unparalleled resistance defeated the nefarious designs of the fascist rulers and what we are seeing today is actually their frustration which they are displaying by using their institutions like NIA to achieve their political goals,” Yasin Malik said.

He said that ban on JKLF and other revengeful measures like these were also a part of this political frustration of rulers who wanted to bully Kashmiris by military and police might by India.