Share:

LAHORE - In order to bring talented youth at the forefront in field of music, fourth addition of ‘’Alhamra Live’’ has been organised at Alhamra Arts Council. The programme is another initiative of the Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan aimed at providing a platform to youngsters to showcase their talent on national and eventually international level in the field of music. A large number of young male and female singers took part. Pakistani famous songs were sung by different young talented singers at the occasion. The singers were invited through invitations emailed to colleges and universities. Team of Alhamra unplugged team also performed at Alhamra Live. Executive Director, LAC, Ather Ali Khan said that Lahore Arts Council in an effort to search for new talent in singing has started organizing ‘’Alhamra Live’’.