khyber - At least 11 quarantine centers have been set up to accommodate about 1500 coronavirus suspects here in Khyber district.

Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Mahmood Aslam Wazir while sharing details on Saturday, said that keeping in view the menace of deadly COVID-19 across the world, 11 quarantine centers had been established to facilitate the corona suspects mostly the Pakistan nationals, brought back from across the border from Afghanistan.

He added that approximately 1501 persons, hailing from various parts of the country had been quarantined in the centers and after conducting their tests, they had been handed over to different district administrations including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Swabi, Mardan, Dir, Karak and Kurram.

The DC added that out of 1501 suspected persons 79 had been confirmed corona positive, 649 had been declared COVID-19 negative while tests of remaining are yet to be received.

All the assistant commissioners of the districts had been directed to have close observation on the quarantine centers and adopt all necessary measures to ease the quarantined persons, the district top officer said and added no negligence would be tolerated on the issue.

Meanwhile, an official of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) was suspended over complaints, lodged by COVID-19 suspects, quarantined here in Jamrud.

Complaints filed with Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Mahmood Wazir, by the quarantined persons in Jamrud that a TMA official on pretext of releasing them from quarantine center, collected illicit money from some of them.

On getting information, the DC suspended the official and put him behind the bars for further investigation.

On the other hand, around 500 Pakistani citizens, stranded in Afghanistan were brought back to their country via Torkham border on Saturday and sent to Jamrud quarantine centers for COVID-19 tests.