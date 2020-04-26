Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that with new 287 positive cases of the coronavirus reported during the last 24 hours, the tally in the province had reached 4,232 while three more patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 78.

In his message, he said that 287 new cases came to light when 2,599 people were tested for the virus. “The number of total tests taken so far in Sindh comes to 38,188 through which 3945 cases have been detected,” the chief minister said.

Giving details of the 3,353 patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2,146 patients were in isolation at their homes, 767 were at isolation centers and 439 at hospitals. “At present, 30 patients are in a critical condition, of whom 14 have been put on ventilators,” he disclosed.

Murad said that 30 coronavirus patients had recovered on Saturday, and the number of such patients now stood at 802 which, he added, constituted 19 percent of the total patients.

The chief minister said that the cases were on the increase in Karachi, and added that 37 new cases had been reported in District Central, 57 in East, 79 in South, 18 in West, eight in Malir and five in Korangi. “This shows that out of 287 new cases, 199 have been detected in Karachi and 88 in other districts of the province,” he said. The CM said that coronavirus had started making its presence felt in other districts of the province too.

He added that 17 cases had been reported in Larkana, 13 in Hyderabad, 11 in Shikarpur and seven in Sukkur. “This is a very serious situation, and we will have to adopt precautionary measures as advised by the WHO and local experts,” he underscored.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 5,102 members of the Tableeghi jamaat were tested, of whom 765 were diagnosed with the pandemic while the results of four others were awaited.

It may be noted here that 158 patients of COVID-19 belong to Hyderabad, 65 to Shaheed Benazirabad, 76 to Sukkur, 10 to Jamshoro, 13 to Tando Mohammad Khan, 10 to Dadu, six to Tando Allah Yar and rest belong to other Sindh districts.

The chief minister, in his message, advised people to keep themselves from being dehydrated, adding the weather had become quite hot, particularly in the rural areas of the province. He also urged people not to move out of their homes during the lockdown and keep social distancing, adding otherwise the government’s health facilities would fall short.

The chief minister appreciated the services of doctors, paramedical staff, police, Rangers and revenue officials for working with COVID19 suspects, patients at the cost of their lives.

“I know some of the doctors, paramedics, police, and revenue officials have been infected with the virus, therefore they are under treatment,” he said, and urged them to take their proper care.

“Your life is important for us and your services are valuable, therefore you must adopt the SOPs before starting your services,” he urged them.