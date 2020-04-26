Share:

PESHAWAR - Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) and Deputy Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak Saturday urged the provincial government to ensure judicious distribution of resources in upcoming budget keeping in view needs of backward and underdeveloped areas.

He said that developmental projects and schemes should be given to underdeveloped and backward areas on priority basis and without any discrimination.

Babak said the infrastructure of neglected areas should be developed on priority and problems of people residing there should be resolved properly.

He said the opposition has ended its protest owing to corona spread, adding, the government should consider the problems of backward areas and take steps for their uplift.