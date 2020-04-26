Share:

The public protest comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency coalition government following three failed elections in Israel over the past year.

Sputnik is live from Rabin Square in Tel Aviv where thousands of ‘Black Flag’ protesters are gathering to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies amid the coronavirus pandemic, which they perceive as a consolidation of his power to avoid a corruption trial.

They also slam Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the country, which left 14,803 people infected and killed some 192, according to the WHO's update posted at 10:00 am CEST. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the protesters are expected to observe the social distancing rule and stand one metre apart from each other.

Netanyahu has long been the subject of multiple corruption probes with charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust. His trial was postponed due the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.