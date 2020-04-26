Share:

islamabad - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has extended his warm wishes to the government and the people of Pakistan on the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, hoping that the Pakistani nation will soon overcome the challenge of coronavirus.

In a message from his twitter account on Saturday, the ambassador said, as Holy month of Ramadan comes, he wishes to say ‘Ramadan Mubarik’ conveying his best wishes to the Pakistani nation.

He said, right now there is a challenging moment, as whole Pakistani nation is fighting against the spread of coronavirus. At this moment, Chinese government, the people, as well as the Chinese community living in Pakistan, are extending all possible assistance and support to Pakistani brothers and sisters, to fight against this virus.

“We have provided million of testing kits and other equipment to the government and the people. Several medical teams are working along with Pakistani doctors and nurses, in containing this virus,” he said.

“I pay my tributes to Pakistani government and the people for their their sacrifices and efforts at this critical moment,” he added.

He said he sincerely believes that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan, the Pakistani nation will soon overcome the deadly virus.