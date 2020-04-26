Share:

LAHORE - CM bans ‘iftaar’ parties at government expenses: Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar imposed a ban on holding iftaar parties at government expenses. The ban will be applied on ministers, secretaries and other government authorities. “We have to save every single penny keeping in view the present economic situation. We should carefully utilize our resources to prevent coronavirus. We will strictly follow discipline in the utilization of government resources. We are the custodian of national resources and the circumstances demand sparing maximum resources to deal with coronavirus”, he said. The policy of “stay home and remain safe” should strictly be followed during holy of month of Ramazan for the protection of the citizens.

Incharge Central

Lab for Coronavirus

Testing meets CM

Incharge Punjab government’s Central Lab for Corona Testing Andleeb Hanif called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office.

The CM lauded the services of Andleeb Hanif and other staff of the lab in COVID-19 testing. He also gave a cash prize to the lad head, whereas Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid gave her commendatory certificate. The CM announced an additional basic pay for the staff working in the lab that was operational round the clock. He said that the staff of the lab would be paid additional salary till the corona lab was functioning. He said that the government appreciated the hard work of staff. He further announced that the staff of lab would get commendatory certificates as well. He said it was a difficult time and the government would continue to discharge its obligations wholeheartedly. He said that there was a need to pay attention on research and development work and government would provide all out assistance in this regard. The CM was briefed that the central lab had the capacity to conduct 2,000 tests on a daily basis. The CM was informed that more than 28,000 patients had been tested so far from this lab.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Muhammad Usman were also present on this occasion.

Chief Secretary calls

on CM Punjab

Newly appointed Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office. Usman Buzdar expressed best wishes for Malik as new chief secretary. He said that Punjab government promoted transparency and merit at every level. He said that the government had taken effective measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said that first and last priority of the government was to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said that there was a dire need to perform duties wholeheartedly and redressing the grievances of ailing humanity. He issued instructions for indiscriminate crackdown against those responsible for artificial price-hike. The CM said that the administrative officers should continue to take action against hoarders and profiteers. Principle Secretary to CM Punjab Iftikhar Ali was also present on this occasion.

CM takes notice of murder of a child in DG KHAN

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Union Council of ‘Paiga’ and sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan. Chief Minister directed arrest of accused involved in the murder in the earliest. He said that people involved in the heinous acts should be immediately arrested and justice should be ensured to the affected family.

CM condoles loss of

precious human lives

in the road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near M4 motorway Khanewal. He extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. Usman Buzdar directed that best medical facilities should be provided to injured people. He sought a report from administration regarding the accident.

Unemployed woman awarded government job by CM

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, master degree holder unemployed woman namely Paris was given government job.

The CM took notice of a news item published in a press that a master degree holder woman was earning her living by working as a sweeper. He directed the administration of Vehari to arrange a government job for her. Paris was appointed at Divisional Public School Vehari. Daughters like Paris were asset for the nation, he said, adding, broom in the hand of such a talented and bright daughter of the nation was only because of the outdated system. The rulers of the past had oppressed the nation and the PTI government was determined to change this dilapidated system and to introduce a system where daughters like Paris could earn their living with dignity, he said.