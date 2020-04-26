Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Anum Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah Saturday said that profiteers and hoarders have started targeting the poor masses by charging high prices on essential food items with the advent of Ramazan.

He asked the government to take a prompt action against the profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of essential items on subsidized rates in the holy month.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. He questioned the government measures for containing the novel covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, strategy and imposition of lockdown. He said this while addressing a meeting of local traders here at the party’s central office on Saturday.

Muhammad Awais Khan, Mansoor Qaiser Chouhan, Arsalan Shah, Ishtiaq Elahi, Talha Ahmad Chatta and others attended the meeting.

The ATP chairman stressed that only unity and unified policies can address the country’s economic and social issues.