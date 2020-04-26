Share:

peshawar - Coronavirus on Saturday claimed the first casualty from the medical community as Prof Dr Muhammad Javed died of the illness at Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Hospital Director Shehzad Faisal said that the deceased was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week ago and was on ventilator since then.

The doctors’ community has expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior ENT specialist who had been fighting the disease as a front line soldier.

His funeral was offered in hospital premises attended by his family and friends and buried in his ancestral graveyard Abazi Charsadda district.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan recommended late Prof Javed for the highest civil award of the country to acknowledge his services.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with senior government officials also visited HMC and offered prayer for the departed soul of Dr Javed. He paid tribute to the medical community and other allied workers for their services during the ongoing corona pandemic. The Chief Minister showed solidarity with the doctors community and offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Talking to the hospital management on this occasion, Mahmood Khan paid rich tributes to the meritorious services of late Dr Javed rendered for the Corona patients and said that Dr. Javed sacrificed his life to save the lives of others adding that his matchless sacrifice will be remembered for a long time to come.

The chief minister announced to nominate the name of Dr. Javed for Civil Award and special package for his family as recognition of his services.

Advisor to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Home Ikramullah and Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain also accompanied the Chief Minister.

While showing solidarity with all the frontline health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedics, Mahmood Khan said that he highly values the services of these frontline workers and salutes to their courage adding that the provincial government is working on giving a special package to these frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s advisor on local government Kamran Bangash and Member National Assembly from Kurram tribal district Munir Khan Orakzai also tested positive for coronavirus o Saturday.

Also, the province reported 167 positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest number of positive cases recorded in a single day after the outbreak of the disease in the province.

Dr Muhammad Javed has become the first casualty of the coronavirus who lost his life in the line of duty while serving the humanity, HMC media manager Touheed Zulfiqar told The Nation.