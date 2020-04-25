Share:

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreaks with every passing second. We are well aware about the current situation in Pakistan with death rates being displayed daily on social media sites and on News Channels. The hype about the deaths are shown more than the recoveries, indeed the situation is critical but giving hope to people by showing the recoveries would be more appreciated as they will also understand that the steps taken by the government including the lockdown and quarantining is one of the best decisions ever. The hope will make the people sit at home and not break the laws as it is for their wellbeing only.

In Pakistan, Punjab is affected very badly by Coronavirus firm or fast spread of Coronavirus in Punjab is due to the nonseriousness of the public. They are still taking it lightly and not following a single precautionary measure like regular washing of hands, using sanitiser, wearing surgical masks and avoidance of social meet-ups. In this regard Punjab Food Authority has to be appreciated as during this crucial time as well they are coming out to help us and following all the SOP’s with providing right information to the masses.

However, Provincial Minister for Health declared that ‘A complete lockdown is the best way to stop the outbreak.’ She appealed to the masses to confine themselves to their homes. But still, people can be seen roaming around on the streets, markets and crowds can be spotted everywhere in the province despite a prohibition. Lastly, I personally salute the doctors and nurses of my nation. They are spending sleepless nights serving the patients and curbing the world pandemic.

I urge the government to take more serious measures to eradicate Coronavirus outbreak from Punjab by enforcing lockdown and curfew because the long existence of Coronavirus can damage our economy which is already under the ebb.

SHAZA SAQIB,

Lahore.