DADU - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Zaman Khurro on Saturday ordered that complete compliance be ensured with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during prayers and Taraweeh at mosques and imambargahas due to COVID-19.

He directed the assistant commissioners to contact religious leaders and ulema so that they could disseminate information about SOPs among the mosques committee members.

The DC ordered that mosques’ floors be washed with water mixed with Chlorine, while four-feet distance be maintained between the faithful during prayers.

He urged that mosques’ committees convey this to everybody that kids, old-aged people and those who are sick should prefer offering prayers at home rather than going to the mosques.