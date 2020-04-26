Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali went round different markets, roads, including Chowk Ghanta Ghar, here on Saturday along with senior officers of Pakistan Army to see to it that people were complying with Section 144.

The deputy commissioner also took notice of pillion riding in different parts of the city, and ordered the concerned officials to take action against the violators of Section 144.

The DC also warned those not wearing facemasks during the journey. He also distributed facemasks among some people on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration, police and Pakistan Army were working hard to make sure Section 144 was implemented, adding the situation was being monitored by setting up roadblocks on highways on a daily basis.

He asked people to refrain from violating Section 144, and prefer to stay at homes.

He said that the district administration was taking all precautionary measures to protect the citizens from the coronavirus, but they should all cooperate so that the possible spread of the pandemic could be prevented.