ISLAMABAD - Pakistan says Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a Global Initiative on Debt Relief has been widely welcomed at the United Nations, including Presidents of the UN General Assembly and Economic and Social Council. In a press release issued today, Foreign Office Spokesperson said that in consultation with the UN and other international institutions, Pakistan will convene a group of interested countries at the UN to commence negotiations on further steps to evolve a comprehensive solution to the debt challenges of developing countries resulting from the COVID-19. The statement further said that the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister are speaking to a number of leaders to discuss the need for a coordinated and comprehensive solution to the debt issue.