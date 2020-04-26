Share:

The death toll worldwide from the novel coronavirus surpassed 200,000 late Saturday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 200,698 deaths, while the number of cases and recoveries rose to 2,865,938 and 810,327, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 924,576 cases and nearly 53,000 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 26,384, while Spain has the second highest number of cases at 22,902.

The virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.