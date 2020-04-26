Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government’s efforts and policies are directed towards protecting the people from coronavirus and mitigating the economic impacts of the pandemic.

She made these remarks while chairing through video link the fourth meeting of the provincial Information Ministers here yesterday.

Dr Firdous said that the federal and provincial governments feel the pain of the masses and decisions are being taken keeping in view their difficulties.

She said that on the directions of the Prime Minister, the health professionals who are the front line defence in the fight against the contagion have been provided with the personal protective equipment across the country.

She said that in the second phase, the process of distribution of protection kits amongst the cameramen have started. She said that the media workers will be provided with these protection kits in a phased manner in all the provinces.

The Special Assistant said that a media workers ration initiative has also been launched. She said the relief being extended to the industrial workers will also be provided to the media workers. She said the provincial governments should prepare the lists of media persons in order to ensure their protection.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a campaign is also being started with the cooperation of the provincial governments to disinfect the press clubs across the country.

The Special Assistant also asked the provincial governments to clear the outstanding advertisement bills of the media houses.