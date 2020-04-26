Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior, said Saturday that the Sugar forensic Commission has sought three more weeks to submit a thorough report.

The eagerly awaited report was originally scheduled to be released on April 25. “The commission’s request will be considered by the fed cabinet on Tuesday,” Akbar said in a tweet.

The preliminary report was prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency and was made public few weeks ago, a move widely hailed as a testimony to Prime Minister Khan’s demand for transparency and accountability.

The preliminary report essentially threw the spotlight on the role of Jahangir Khan Tareen. He denies any wrongdoing and says he availed sugar subsidy as allowed by the laws of the land. The forensic report is expected to clear the air over Tareen’s role in the sugar crisis.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the federal minister for Railways, had already pointed out at the delay a few days back.