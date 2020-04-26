Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Saturday asked youths to come forward and play their role to helping the needy people socially and financially.

He said this while reviewing ration distribution organized by Chishti Foundation here at Gulistan-e-Johar. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MPA Abbas Jafferi, Chisti Foundation Head Amir Waliud din Chishti and others were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar was of the view that people of aged over 55 were more vulnerable to coronavirus that’s why the youth should play its role. “Our youth is passionate for helping others. They should perform ration distribution and help the people reducing the depression,” he said. He added that during the lockdown, the people were depressed and face financial crisis, adding that if they were not given assistance during this period, it may have major negative impacts.

The Mayor said that the entire world including Pakistan had been affected from Covid-19 and it was still uncertain when would it be overcome. “Representatives of traders associations, industrialists, small traders are apprising about difficulties they have been facing during current situation.