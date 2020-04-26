Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an impressive fire power display, the Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest and witnessed the event along with Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq and other senior naval officers, says a press release issued by Pakistan Navy.

It said that the weapons firing included anti-ship missiles fired from Destroyers, Fixed and Rotary Wing Aircraft. The missiles successfully hit their intended target. The successful firings have re-affirmed PN’s war fighting capability and combat potential.

The chief guest expressed his entire satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff re-assured the nation that Pakistan Navy was ever ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers and shall continue to play its part in making defence of the country impregnable.

Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across entire spectrum of warfare. Show of lethal fire power by Surface and Aviation units of PN Fleet was a manifestation of this readiness and resolve, the press release concluded.