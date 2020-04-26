Share:

National Command and Operation Centre at its meeting in Islamabad today is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of implementation of Ramazan guidelines, SME package, health situation and data integration.

The meeting is being chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow the guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan. He said population in villages is observing guidelines which is encouraging.

He said the political leadership particularly at the district and union council level have most important role to educate masses for public safety and well-being.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow.

The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action vis-a-vis coronavirus.