Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory

Authority (NEPRA) has constituted a team of experts to examine the report so as to prepare

NEPRA’s detailed response and suggest suitable actions thereof. NEPRA will take every action within its powers to ensure that consumer interest is not compromised

by carefully looking into any misrepresentation of facts and figures by any IPP as suggested in the report, said a press release issued on Saturday. NEPRA is examining the recently

released final report by the committee for power sector audit, circular debt resolution and future roadmap. The said report

has never been shared with the NEPRA Authority before,. despite a clear agreement on the onset with the Convener of the Committee, x.NEPRA determines tariff as per the Council of Common Interest

(CCI) approved Government

policy and after carrying out quasi-judicial proceedings in an open and transparent manner,

it further said. Public hearings are held and participated by all the stakeholders

including Government/ power

sector representatives, industry

experts, members of the civil society, media and legal experts. Every single word during public hearing is recorded and verbatim

transcript is maintained for any future reference. NEPRA functions in the most professional manner, maintains the highest level of integrity and professional competence, duly acknowledged by local and international

agencies. Earlier in Feb 2019, on reports

of earning excessive profit by certain RFO based plants, NEPRA proceeded with the Suo Moto and issued notices

against five RFO based plants namely (Nishat Power Limited, Nishat Chunian Power Limited, Atlas Power Limited, Attock Gen Limited, Liberty Power Tech Limited). However, further proceedings were held up due to a restraining order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Meanwhile, NEPRA is pursuing

the case vigorously and it is likely to be decided shortly. It is further emphasized that consumers’ interest is prime for NEPRA and we assure to