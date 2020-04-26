Share:

LAHORE - Newly-appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik assumed charge of his office on Saturday. Jawwad Rafique Malik belongs to 15th common of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and was previously posted as Federal Secretary Communication Division. He had also served on important positions in Punjab including Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Health, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional Secretary Home and Director Food Punjab. After assuming the charge, the Chief Secretary chaired a high-level meeting. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary Health Capt (r) Muhammad Usman and Secretary Industries Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal briefed the Chief Secretary about important departmental issues. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that in accordance with the government’s policy, resolving people’s problems and improving governance and public service delivery must be a priority. “In order to provide relief to masses we would have to implement directions of the government in letter and spirit. We would have to work as a team to meet coronavirus, dengue and other challenges,” he added. He directed that merit and transparency be promoted to improve performance of departments. He also advised the officers to discharge their duties honestly and diligently and play their due role in addressing peoples’ problems.