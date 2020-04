Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Zafar Mirza on Saturday clarified that there is currently no coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan and neither is there any work ongoing for its development.

Addressing a news briefing here on Saturday, he said media reports that Pakistan was close to developing a vaccine for COVID-19 were incorrect.

“Let me clarify that while there are several initiatives to develop vaccines across the world, there is no such initiative in Pakistan at