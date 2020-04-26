Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Saturday said that the Sindh government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the people due to the lockdown. There were no differences between the Sindh Government and the industrialists and traders on the lockdown policy to stop the spread of the coronavirus as without following the policy of social distancing and lockdown, it was very difficult to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the minister said that Sindh Government was very well aware of the difficulties of the industrialists but the factory owners had to follow the SOPs in all cases and the Sindh government was making every effort to provide facilities to the industrialists.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that negative and fabricated propaganda was being spread against the Sindh government in the name of traders. Sindh Chief Minister had taken the industrialists on board over the lockdown situation. Provincial Minister for Industries added that Sindh government had consulted the traders to address the situation.

CS says KIF demands to open Industries Supply Chian

A delegation of Karachi Industries Forum (KIF) called on Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at his office here on Saturday.

Sindh Home Secretary, Commissioner Karachi and Secretary of Industries were also present on the occasion, according to an official communique.

In the meeting, the delegation demanded of the Chief Secretary to open Industries Supply Chain. The delegation said that those industries which had been allowed to open should also be permitted to make its Supply Chain operational.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah responding to the demand said that an item of Industries Supply Chain would be placed on the agenda of a meeting of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said that E-Commerce was a big field and the government was also making Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the purpose.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all the industries would had to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He informed the delegation that some big supermarkets of Karachi had been sealed for contravention of the SOPs.