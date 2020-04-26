Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing congratulated the people of Pakistan on the month of Ramadan and assured full support of the Chinese government to Pakistan in this time of trial.

In a special video message on Twitter regarding Ramadan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said that on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, I heartily congratulate my Pakistani brothers and sisters and wish them a Happy Ramadan.

The ambassador said that he is confident that the Pakistani government and people, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will soon overcome the challenge of this deadly virus.

He said that this is a very challenging time and the entire Pakistani nation is fighting against the novel coronavirus. The Chinese Ambassador said that the Chinese government, people and the community in Pakistan are doing everything possible to help the Pakistani people to deal with this ordeal.

He said that China has provided millions of pieces of medical safety equipment as well as other items to the Pakistani government and its people to help fight the pandemic.

Yao Jing said that many Chinese medical experts are working with Pakistani medical staff to deal with the virus. He said that at this critical time, I pay tribute to the efforts and sacrifices made by the Pakistani government, medical experts and the people in the fight against this deadly virus.

Yao Jing concluded his message by extending sincere and good wishes to the entire Pakistani nation and wishing a healthy, safe and happy Ramadan.