“Neither a lofty degree of intelligence nor imagination nor both together go to the making of genius. Love, love, love, that is the soul of genius.”

-Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Born on January 27, 1756, in Salzburg, Austria, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a musician capable of playing multiple instruments who started playing in public at the age of 6. Over the years, Mozart aligned himself with a variety of European venues and patrons, composing hundreds of works that included sonatas, symphonies, masses, chamber music, concertos and operas, marked by vivid emotion and sophisticated textures.

During his final years in Vienna, he composed many of his best-known symphonies, concertos, and operas, and portions of the Requiem –an unfinished project for his early death at the age of 35. To his credit are more than 600 works. He is among the most influential composers of the classical era and his influence is profound on subsequent western art music.