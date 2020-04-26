Share:

KARACHI - Another flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday landed at the Karachi International airport with 250 stranded Pakistanis from Abu Dhabi. The national flag carrier is continuing its operations to bring back stranded Pakistani expats across the globe and so far 11,700 have been airlifted from the various countries. Upon landing at the Karachi airport the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to quarantine facility. On April 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to operate 53 special flights from next week to facilitate Pakistanis stranded abroad. According to details, the flights would be operated for Algeria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Oman, Zurich, Amsterdam, Turkey and Jeddah to bring the Pakistani citizens. The PIA asked the passengers who were unable to travel to Pakistan from these destinations due to suspension of flight operations amid COVID-19 pandemic to contact the airline’s call centre and provide their local numbers for coordination. The numbers would be used to inform the passengers regarding booking procedures, flight suspension and others details pertaining to changes made in the flight operations.