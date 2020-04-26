Share:

swat - The Swat police have finalized security arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to details, police personnel would be deployed at entrance of mosques and other important places for security purpose in the district.

District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan told the media that the police had made foolproof security arrangements for the holy month in consultation with traders, Ulema and members of peace committee.

There would be special security arrangements for all the main mosques, bazaars and other public places of the district while special police check posts would be set up in the city to ensure security of the citizens, he added.

All SHOs have been directed to visit local markets, jewellery shops and CNG pumps to ensure CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions.

He said that special pickets were being established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city adding that rapid response squads had also been formed, he added.

Main mosques of the city would especially be covered by armed police officers and only one main gate of mosques would be opened for the faithful. Security personnel would also use metal detectors and no one would be allowed to go in the mosques without body search, he said.

He explained that citizens are bound to adopt the government declared precautionary measures against the corona virus.

The DPO further said that plain-clothed police personnel along with Elite Force would also be deployed throughout the district. Allout efforts would be made for the protection of the citizens would be made in this regard.