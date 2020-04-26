Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed satisfaction over implementation of 20-point Standard Operating Procedures by mosques’ administration in Islamabad.

In his letter to Imams after visiting various mosques in Islamabad, he reminded everyone that point number six of the SoPs has asked people over 50-year-old to avoid visiting mosques for offering congregational prayers.

The President ordered mosques’ administrations to ask 50-years olds to offer their prayers at home.

On Friday night, President Dr Arif Alvi along with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri visited Faisal Mosque and other mosques in sectors F-10, G-9 and Kohsar to see whether the guidelines about Taraweeh are being implemented.

It was found that the SOPs regarding Taraweeh prayers were fully being observed in the mosques. The President said that the administration of other mosques of the country also needed to follow suit by making similar arrangements, as it would help in stopping the spreading pandemic. Meanwhile, President also visited some mosques in Rawalpindi on Saturday to check the functioning of the guidelines.