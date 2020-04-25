Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar UlHaq has directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders to ensure provision of all edible items to general public during Ramazanul Mubarak.

Following the directions of DC, Special Price Magistrate (SPM) Malik Shahid Iqbal along with members of Price Control Committee including Sheikh Irfan, Abbas Akbar and WasiqKhokhar carried out raids against profiteers on Adiala Road.

The SPM fined a profiteer (Insaaf Fruit and Vegetable Shop) besides lodging a complaint to SaddarBairooni police for registration of FIR against the shopkeepers.

The police arrested two profiteers and registered a case against them for selling vegetables and fruits against the rate list provided by the district government.

The magistrate also issued warning to scores of shopkeepers to not violate government rate list or else strict action will be taken against them.

Despite raid of SPM, the shopkeepers have not learnt any lesson and again started selling edibles on higher rates, a visit to market by this correspondent revealed. All the shopkeepers and vendors are involved in selling vegetables and fruits on high rates.

The shopkeepers are pocketing Rs50 to Rs200 illegal profit against per kg vegetable and fruit in areas of DhokeJuma, Khuwaja Corporation, Mubarak Lane, Chungi Number 20, DhamaMorr, Mumtaz Market, Sasta Bazaar, Ali Town, Jarahi, Munawar Colony, Hill View, Jarahi, Kehkashan, Sanjoli Estate, Gulshanabad, Morgah, KothaKallan and other areas with no action on part of government.

In the markets of these areas, shopkeepers are fleecing the consumers by overcharging and violating the government price lists, said many citizens. “Government slashed prices of oil products to give public some relief but profiteers jacked up prices of edibles,” said Amir Zaman.

He said potato and onion are being sold at Rs60 to Rs70 per kg on Adiala Road, whereas,banana is available at Rs200 per dozen, apple at Rs240 to Rs500 per kg; melon at Rs80 per kg and illegal rates are being charged on vegetables,” he said.

Many other consumers complained against price hike in the area and demanded DC to order SPMs to raid against the profiteers.