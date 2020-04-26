Share:

KARACHI - On the occasion of PTI’s 24th Foundation day, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman in his statement paid salute to the dynamic leadership of the party founder and Chairman Imran Khan and his companions.

“The struggle of Imran Khan has now materialized in the making of a dream welfare state led by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and under his leadership, Pakistan will become a welfare state like Madina.”

He lauded the efforts of party’s every wing and termed the effort and sacrifices of every party leader and worker pivotal for being a ruling party.

“We have limited our activities due to COVID-19, and dedicate our foundation day to those party workers who martyred or lost their lives,” he added.