LAHORE - As many as 10 more COVID-19 patients died in the Punjab province on Saturday, taking the death toll to 78. Four patients lost battle for life in Lahore, two in Rawalpindi and one each in Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Rajanpur.

Out of 78 deaths till today, 36 were reported from Lahore, 22 Rawalpindi, five Multan, three Gujrat, two each Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each from Attack, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 475 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Saturday, highest number of cases reported in a day since the pandemic outbreak. The deadly virus has so far affected 5326 persons in the province.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1922 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 2550 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1922 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 105 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 42 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 Sialkot, 21 each Gujranwala and Rajanpur, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Narowal, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

So far 2550 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 1157. As many as 211 patients were reported from Gujrat, 197 Rawalpindi, 122 Gujranwala, 101 Sialkot, 62 Rahim Yar Khan, 57 Kasur, 55 Jhelum, 52 Faisalabad, 49 Vehari, 47 Multan, 43 Sargodha, 38 Jhang, 27 Mandi Bahauddin, 26 each DG Khan and Hafizabad, 20 Mianwali, 19 each Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 each Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, 15 Narowal, 12 each Nankana Sahib and Khushab, 11 Chiniot, 10 each Okara and Bahawalnagar, seven Toba Tek Singh, six each Pakpattan and Khanewal, five Bhakkar, four Chakwal, three Lodhran and two each Sahiwal and Layyah.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

official said that so far 69,971 tests were performed in the province. He said that 1096 patients were sent back home after complete recovery. He said that 28 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with no or mild symptoms are at quarantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.