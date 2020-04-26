Share:

LAHORE - An anti-narcotics court on Saturday granted exemption to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah from appearing in a drug case hearing against him.

The court summoned the PML-N stalwart to appear in hearing for the indictment in drugs case on June 06.

Rana Sanaullah was asked to appear before the anti-narcotics court today for indictment. The counsels of PML-N leader submitted exemption plea from the court appearance owing to COVID-19 spread.

The petition said that due to the fear of coronavirus spread the respondent could not take along his personal security guards, thus he could not appear in the court hearing.

The court granted the petition of the former Punjab minister and summoned him in the next hearing of the case for indictment in the case.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimedd that drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26. His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.