FAISALABD - More than 2,000 employees of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and WASA would be allotted residential plots in FDA City Housing Scheme for which summary has been moved to Punjab Government for final approval.

This was informed by Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja on Saturday during a meeting which was held to review the modus operandi about the allotments of plots.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Director Admn WASA Shoib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The DG told that the FDA Governing Body had already given the approval to facilitate the employees regarding provision of residential plots. He added that the categories were being made to decide the size of plots as per the pay scale of employees and price of land would be charged according to the Deputy Commissioner rates. He maintained that price of plot would be received in monthly installments, however, down payment of specific percentage would be collected for development of the housing block.

During the meeting, the mode of allotments, payment and other terms and conditions were reviewed and it was decided that the scheme would be made successful for the betterment and welfare of the employees.

The Director General said that provision of plots for own residence was the recognition of employees services which was not only encouragement for the employees but would be helpful to raise the standard of services of FDA and WASA and employees would perform duties with more diligently in peace of mind. The participants of the meeting appreciated this welfare step and said that the credit would go to DG FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja as he took step forward to materialise the scheme.

Meanwhile, the employees of FDA and WASA expressed their pleasure over the remarkable step of allotment of plots and thanked Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, other officers and members of Governing Body on this encouraging decision.

Order to complete

Kashmir bridge underpass

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed for focusing special attention on administrative and construction measures for speedy completion of Kashmir bridge underpass mega project at Canal road and said that the WASA utility services be completed adjacent to this project so that no issue be left behind in final completion of underpass.

He issued these directions on Saturday, while inspecting the construction progress of Kashmir bridge underpass.

DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Director Planning Ghulam Shabbir, Director Water Distribution Saqib Raza and other officers were also present on the occasion. The DG especially inspected the WASA services near the project and directed for rehabilitation of WASA pipelines by using all technical skills for durability of the services.

He directed for checking the route while digging for laying the pipe and said that the difficulties in flow of traffic at this site should be kept in view.

The DG FDA also inspected the different parts of under completion underpass and viewed the quality of construction. He advised that the citizens should be facilitated during the construction process and additional lights be ensured at night times for clear visibility.

He said that the surplus and unnecessary materials around the project should be removed immediately for making the environment clean. WASA officers informed about the availability situation of the pipes due to current lockdown and told about the technical aspects of WASA services rehabilitation.