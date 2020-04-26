Share:

FAISALABAD - The provision of financial assistance to the deserving men and women is going on a daily basis in the district, and more than Rs1.5 billion have been disbursed so far. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in a briefing meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that financial assistance was being provided at a total of 20 centers in the district where all the necessary arrangements were also being checked on a daily basis.

He said that the officers and teachers of the education department deputed at the centers were performing their duties in a responsible manner.

“Besides, the assistant commissioners are also active at the centers of their respective tehsils and are providing financial assistance. The entire record is being compiled,” he concluded.